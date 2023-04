Investor confidence in First Republic Bank has reportedly picked up. The bank’s stock rose as much as 14% in pre-market trading in New York after having fallen 95% this year following the collapse of three other regional banks, Bloomberg reported Friday (April 28). Bloomberg attributed the rise to…



#firstrepublicbank #karinejeanpierre #treasury #janetyellen #federalreservechair #jeromepowell #firstrepublic #jimherbert #mikeroffler