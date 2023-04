Harmony, the Barry Manilow-Bruce Sussman musical that played a sold-out run at New York’s National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene last spring, will move to Broadway this fall, producers announced today. The production will begin previews at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre on Wednesday, October 18, ahead…



#newyorks #broadway #broadways #comedianharmonists #berlin #harmony #manilow #warrencarlyle #kendavenport #sandimoran