Bebe Rexha Is Throwing a ’70s Eurodance Party With Guests Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg

The 1970s — synonymous with great female singer-songwriters and the precursor to Eurodance – represent everything Bebe Rexha had envisioned herself proclaiming to the world with her third and self-titled studio album that arrives today via Warner Records. “It’s about feeling empowered even while…



#eurodance #beberexha #warnerrecords #variety #dollyparton #snoopdogg #imnothigh #allyourfault #bluemoon #callonme