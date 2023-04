Several times a year, a car research firm or magazine will release its “worst” car brand or brands. Range Rover often ends up near the bottom of rankings. So does Jaguar. In a new study, the GMC truck brand of General Motors is the worst. (These are 25 of the ugliest cars ever made.) The 2023…



#rangerover #jaguar #gmc #generalmotors #zutobi #carscom #jdpower #tesla #nissan #chevy