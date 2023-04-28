Alejandro Garnacho Signs New Five-Year Contract At Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester United to keep him at the club until the summer of 2028. The Argentinian winger who made his first team debut for United in April 2022 has this season established himself as an important member of the club’s squad. Garnacho has…



