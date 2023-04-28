Liz Hoffman Apr 28, 2023, 11:02am EDTbusinesstechpolitics Fed says it shares blame for Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse Reuters/Kevin Lamarque The News The Federal Reserve gave a damning assessment of its own oversight of Silicon Valley Bank, saying supervisors misjudged the lender’s problems and…



#lizhoffman #siliconvalleybanks #kevinlamarque #newsfederalreserve #siliconvalleybank #michaelbarr #federalreserve #svb #sanfranciscofed #nt