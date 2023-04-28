Users Flock to Jack Dorsey’s Twitter Rival BlueSky, but Fine Print Gives Some Pause

Social media users are flocking to BlueSky Social, the Twitter alternative created by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced in 2019 and formally founded in 2021. The invite-only platform, which has not formally launched and is one of several rival platforms to emerge in recent months, has been…



#blueskysocial #twitter #jackdorsey #chrissyteigen #fortuneblueskysocial #apple #dataai #bluesky #ashleygjøvik #jaygaber