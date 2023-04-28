Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure

Upworthy

Published

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and KEN SWEET (AP Business Writers) WASHINGTON (AP) — Silicon Valley Bank failed due to a combination of extremely poor bank management, weakened regulations and lax government supervision, the Federal Reserve said Friday, in a highly-anticipated review of how the central…

