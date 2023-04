The buzzy new social media app of the moment looks so much like Twitter it’s almost hard to distinguish the two. The profiles, timelines and colors are nearly identical. Even the creator is the same. But under the hood, Bluesky, developed by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, is vastly…



#jackdorsey #android #eve6 #twitter #mastodon #bluesky #elonmusk #dataai #appannie #appleappstore