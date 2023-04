Sweet Tooth Narrator James Brolin Was Never Allowed To Read The Full Script After a two-year absence, fans of the Netflix fantasy drama "Sweet Tooth" were thrilled to see the entire Season 2 on the streaming platform April 27. When we left Gus (Christian Convery) at the end of the first season, he…



#sweettooth #jamesbrolin #netflix #christianconvery #daniaramirez #screenrant