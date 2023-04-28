‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ World Premiere: See Vin Diesel’s ‘Groot Suit’ (Photos)

It was a star-studded affair as the cast and crew of \"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3\" descended upon the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the film\'s world premiere. Chris Pratt was joined by co-stars Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis).…



#guardians #dolbytheatre #hollywood #chrispratt #vindiesel #bradleycooperrocket #karengillan #pomklementieff #mantis #zoesaldañagamora