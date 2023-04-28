Robin Thicke on Cutting His Hair After First Radio Single, Turning a Bank Robbery Into a Song and Writing for Michael Jackson

Thirty years ago when Robin Thicke was 16, he recorded his first album with R&B star Brian McKnight. But the music wasn’t epic. “[The label] was willing to put it out, but there wasn’t going to be a lot of promotion money behind it, so I said, ‘Let’s shelve it,’” he recalls. While still recording…



#robinthicke #rb #brianmcknight #michaeljackson #christinaaguilera #jordanknight #ravensymoné #marcanthony #guysebastian #willyoung