The Satanic Temple's 10-year anniversary celebration in Boston, Massachusetts, this weekend is facing counter-events from several Christian groups, including revivalist demonstrations designed to "ambush" the group's SatanCon convention. The temple, unlike the Church of Satan, does not worship the…



#satanictemple #boston #massachusetts #christian #churchofsatan #satan #satancon #salem #catholicarchdiocese #catholicnewsagency