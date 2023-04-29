California man sentenced to over 4 years in Jan. 6 pepper spray attack

A California man who used stolen police pepper spray against officers battling a mob during the Jan. 6 attack was sentenced to more than four years in prison Friday, prosecutors said. Jeffrey Scott Brown, 56, was sentenced to 54 months in prison, or 4½ years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the…



#jeffreyscottbrown #santaana #donaldtrump #capitol #trump #peterschwartz #markusmaly #lowerwesttunnel #defense #danielhodges