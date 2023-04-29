‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Pom Klementieff Says She Would Follow James Gunn to DC: ‘We’re Talking About It Already’ (Video)

Pom Klementieff reprises her role of Mantis in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” with an added layer that she is related to Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill as of last year’s Christmas Special. During the “Guardians” Christmas Special starring Kevin Bacon that aired in November 2022, Mantis quietly…



#pomklementieff #mantis #chrispratt #peterquill #kevinbacon #davebautista #guardians #klementieff #jamesgunn #volumetwo