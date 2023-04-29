Detroit Lions Second-Round Pick Brian Branch Could Be Minkah Fitzpatrick 2.0

After selecting Brian Branch in the second of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions may have the next Minkah Fitzpatrick. “He’s a role model,” Branch said. “I look up to him. I study him to see what’s going to help my game.” Branch, an Alabama product, not only shares the college lineage of the…



#brianbranch #nfl #detroitlions #minkahfitzpatrick #branch #pittsburghsteelers #dancampbell #eddiejackson #allamerican #crimsontides