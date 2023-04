The last weekend of April is upon us, dearest Wordlers. Monday will be May Day. I’ve written another weekend streaming guide—everything from a Peter Pan remake to a new dramatization of the Watergate scandal—for anyone looking for some good TV and movies, so definitely check that out. I’ll be…



