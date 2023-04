The Federal Reserve on Friday blamed the deregulatory zeal that occurred during the Trump era for contributing to the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, appearing to take a clear stand on an acrimonious policy divide in Washington. Amid the turmoil that Silicon Valley Bank's implosion…



