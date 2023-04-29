AI is changing hiring practices, and employment attorneys are sounding the alarm

AI is changing hiring practices, and employment attorneys are sounding the alarm

Upworthy

Published

Artificial intelligence tools are not new to the employment space, but the introduction of souped-up large language models like OpenAI's ChatGPT is poised to change the way companies search for, screen and hire employees. While the promise of increased efficiency in those processes is incredibly…

#openai #eeoc #ftc #departmentofjustice #civilrightsdivision #linakhan #kevinjohnson #johnsonjackson #llc #brentbozell

Full Article