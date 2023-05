And so here we are: days away from the coronation of Charles III. Along with much of the population, I will not be celebrating. A YouGov poll this month revealed that 64% of us don’t care very much or care at all about the event, while only 9% care a great deal. I do care, perhaps not for the same…



#charlesiii #yougov #britons #spain #scandinavian #denmark #sweden #norway #disneyworld #versailles