NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) - An unnamed middleman in Mumbai provided a crucial raw material used in Indian-made cough syrups that have been linked to the deaths of more than 70 children in Gambia, a chemicals trader involved in the supply chain told Reuters. The World Health Organization said last…



#mumbai #gambia #deg #goelpharmachem #delhi #southkorean #skccoltd #sharadgoel #northdelhi #skc