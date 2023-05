Yes, I know it’s still invite-only. Yes, I know there are only thousands of people on the platform right now. Yes, I know that it’s still missing table-stakes features like video uploads and DMs. It happened over the last few days. Bluesky — the decentralized Twitter alternative spun up by Twitter…



#twitter #bluesky #aoc #weratedogs #sith #harddrive #matthewyglesias #ello