DUBAI: Wynn Resorts Ltd. said they will be opening their new resort in Ras Al Khaimah at an estimated cost of $3.9 billion in a step that could contribute to the emirate’s rise as a major global tourist destination. The luxury resort has recently unveiled plans and renderings in a presentation…



#wynnresortsltd #rasalkhaimah #uae #wynnalmarjan #middleeast #craigbillings