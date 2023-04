After watching his Everton FC side fall to another comprehensive home loss, manager Sean Dyche was asked whether the exodus of supporters before the final whistle was an indication he’d lost the crowd. “I don't think so,” he replied in his trademark gravelly tone, “the fans have been terrific,…



#evertonfc #seandyche #newcastleunited #evertonsecond #dyche #everton #burnley #premierleague #goodisonpark #billkenwright