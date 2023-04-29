FDIC prepares to place First Republic under receivership

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is preparing to place First Republic Bank (FRC.N) under receivership imminently, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, sending shares of the lender down nearly 50% in extended trading. The U.S. banking regulator decided the troubled…



#fdic #firstrepublicbank #jpmorganchaseco #firstrepublic #pnc #jpmorgan #pacwestbancorp #westernalliance #treasurydepartment #federalreserve