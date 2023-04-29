FDIC prepares to place First Republic under receivership

FDIC prepares to place First Republic under receivership

Upworthy

Published

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is preparing to place First Republic Bank (FRC.N) under receivership imminently, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, sending shares of the lender down nearly 50% in extended trading. The U.S. banking regulator decided the troubled…

#fdic #firstrepublicbank #jpmorganchaseco #firstrepublic #pnc #jpmorgan #pacwestbancorp #westernalliance #treasurydepartment #federalreserve

Full Article