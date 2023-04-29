Fire at Crimea fuel depot extinguished after apparent drone attack, governor says

A fire at a fuel storage facility in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, caused by an apparent drone strike, has been extinguished, the Moscow-installed governor there said on Saturday. "Open fire was extinguished in an area of 1,000 square meters," Mikhail Razvozhaev said on the Telegram…



#crimean #sevastopol #moscow #mikhailrazvozhaev #telegram #sergeiaksyonov #russian #crimea #crimeanpeninsula #ukraine