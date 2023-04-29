Another sign the pandemic is over: Jack Nicholson returns to Lakers courtside seats for first time in nearly 2 years
Published
Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was watching at courtside for the first time in nearly two years Friday night when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The 86-year-old Nicholson hadn’t been in his usual seats in the Lakers’ downtown arena…
#losangeleslakers #jacknicholson #memphisgrizzlies #nicholson #academyaward #showtimelakers #hollywood #kobebryant