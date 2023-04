Jack Dorsey has been using Bluesky, the app he partially funded that’s built upon a federated and open social networking protocol he advocates, to do some truth-telling about Twitter, Elon Musk and the decision to take the company private under the stewardship of the Tesla CEO. Dorsey admits that…



#jackdorsey #bluesky #elonmusk #tesla #jasongoldman #willoremus #dorsey #twitter #darrelletherington