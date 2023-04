are the world's largest electric-vehicle makers. Which one is No. 1 depends on your EV definition. X A lot of attention is focused on EV startups such as Nio (NIO), Li Auto (LI), Xpeng (XPEV), Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID). Efforts by traditional automakers such as General Motors (GM) and Ford…



#byd #nionio #liauto #rivian #generalmotors #fordmotor #tesla #q4 #shanghaiautoshow #ibdliveteslavs