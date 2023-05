W elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Generative AI isn’t just about creative endeavors and parlor tricks. Investors and Big Tech alike…



#techcrunchexchange #generativeai #ycombinatordemodays #demoday #israeli #ronasegev #israel #segev #tlvpartners #devops