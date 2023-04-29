Biden to advocate the release of detained journalists at the White House correspondents’ dinner

Biden to advocate the release of detained journalists at the White House correspondents’ dinner

Upworthy

Published

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to use his remarks Saturday at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner to address press freedoms and the detainment of American journalists. A senior White House official said the president is looking forward to attending the dinner. "You can…

#firstamendment #roywoodjr #dailyshow #barackobama #evangershkovich #statedepartment #calvincoolidge #comedians #obama #sethmeyers

Full Article