Did Will Ferrell Secretly Cameo In Succession?
Published
Will Ferrell's voice was likely heard in a stealthy Season 1 cameo on Succession, but that doesn't mean he'll make a physical cameo in the show's final season.
#ferrell #season1 #succession
Published
Will Ferrell's voice was likely heard in a stealthy Season 1 cameo on Succession, but that doesn't mean he'll make a physical cameo in the show's final season.
#ferrell #season1 #succession
Phil Jones might not getting any playing time under Erik ten Hag - but he can look towards a career in Hollywood thanks to his -..