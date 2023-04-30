FDIC races to find buyer for collapsing First Republic Bank: report

Federal regulators are scrambling to find a buyer for First Republic Bank as the banking company’s stock continue to tumble, according to a report. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has asked several high-powered banks — including JPMorgan Chase & Co., PNC Financial Services Group Inc., US…



#firstrepublicbank #jpmorganchaseco #usbancorp #bankofamericacorp #fdic #firstrepublic #siliconvalleybank #newyorks #bankofamerica #jpmorgan