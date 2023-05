The State Of 'Democracy' Around The World Only 8% of the world’s population actually lives in a full, functioning democracy, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). Meanwhile, another 37% of people live in some type of “flawed democracy”, while 55% of the world does not live in…



#eiu #democracyindexreport #averykoop #joycemas #ukraine #flawed #chile #gabrielboric #costarica #uruguay