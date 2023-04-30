CJ Hopkins Advice To RFK Jr: "F**k It, F**k Them... Tell The Truth... The Angry, Uncensored Truth" Authored by CJ Hopkins via The Consent Factory, The Great Divide Robert Kennedy, Jr. is running for president. I could not possibly be more excited. So, I’m going to give Bobby some unsolicited…



#cjhopkinsadvice #rfk #uncensoredtruth #cjhopkins #consentfactory #greatdivide #robertkennedy #democrat #bobbykennedy #ovaloffice