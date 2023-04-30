‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Victoria Grace Withdraws From Daytime Emmys Nominations After “Huge Misunderstanding” Regarding The Rules

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Victoria Grace Withdraws From Daytime Emmys Nominations After “Huge Misunderstanding” Regarding The Rules

Upworthy

Published

Victoria Grace as Wendy on 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' Victoria Grace, who plays Wendy Shin on Days of Our Lives, is withdrawing her nomination from the Daytime Emmys. Grace scored a nod in the Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series category but was mistakenly submitted in…

#victoriagrace #salem #wendyshin #daytimeemmys #grace #academy #daytimeemmy #corychristopher #generalhospital #henryjosephsamiri

Full Article