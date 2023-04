Thanks to the trade for Deshaun Watson, the partial cost of which was three first-round draft picks, this year’s NFL draft for the Cleveland Browns got started a little later than all the other teams. However, that didn’t prevent the Browns from addressing two needs, positionally and physically,…



#deshaunwatson #nfl #clevelandbrowns #cleveland #cedrictillman #tennessee #baylor #siakiika #kevinstefanski #brownsexecutive