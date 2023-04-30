As Toronto Finally Gets The Monkey Off Its Back, A Stanley Cup Run Is Finally Foreseeable

It’s been 19 years since the Toronto Maple Leafs have been able to advance past the first round. 19 grueling years for an Original Six team with 13 championship seasons, that some consider the epicenter of hockey in general. Over this stretch, Toronto has missed the playoffs 10 times and lost in…



#torontomapleleafs #originalsix #gamesix #tampabaylightning #johntavares #andreivasilevskiy #austonmatthews #mitchmarner #williamnylander #johntavar