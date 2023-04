CLEVELAND, Texas — The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, remained at large more than 18 hours after…



#cleveland #franciscooropeza #sanjacinto #ar15 #houston #honduras #nashville #kentucky #southerncalifornia #fbi