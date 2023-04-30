Canada's largest public sector strike leaves thousands in immigration limbo
As Canada's largest strike by federal workers approaches its third week, thousands of people are in immigration limbo amid canceled hearings and stalled applications, which could make it harder for the country to compete for global talent as employers face a tight labour market.About 155,000 federal public servants have been on strike since April 19. While wages are a primary sticking point, the union also wants remote work included in its collective agreement.Full Article