Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
Published
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.Full Article
Published
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.Full Article
ViewThe Sudanese army said Saturday it was coordinating efforts to evacuate foreign citizens and diplomats from Sudan on military..
By Joseph Clark
The Defense Department remains actively engaged with the State Department in monitoring the security..