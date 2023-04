The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner — known for its fun albeit ferocious jabs at Washington — took a more solemn tone this year as President Joe Biden acknowledged the several American journalists under siege in authoritarian countries around the world. Watch Biden’s remarks in the…



#jillbiden #washingtonhilton #evangershkovich #debratice #austintice #syria #brittneygriner #wnba #olympic #cbsnews