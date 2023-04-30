EU tech tsar Vestager sees political agreement on AI law this year

EU tech tsar Vestager sees political agreement on AI law this year

Upworthy

Published

The European Union is likely to reach a political agreement this year that will pave the way for the world's first major artificial intelligence (AI) law, the bloc's tech regulation chief Margrethe Vestager said on Sunday. This follows a preliminary deal reached on Thursday by members of the…

#margrevestager #europeanparliament #parliament #europeancommission #takasaki #openai #elonmusk #g7 #kantarokomiya #supanthamukherjee

Full Article