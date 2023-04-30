Biden praised his courage but to colleagues U.S. reporter detained in Russia was 'simply doing his job'

President Joe Biden praised his “absolute courage” Saturday, but to his colleagues Evan Gershkovich was “simply doing his job as a journalist,” before he was detained in Russia over spying allegations. At the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday, Biden vowed to continue to…



#evangershkovich #ella #mikhailgershkovich #sovietunion #danielle #gershkovich #yekaterinburg #fsb #coldwar #statedepartment