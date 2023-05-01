Gov. Greg Abbott prompts swift rebukes after calling Texas mass shooting victims 'illegal immigrants' in a statement offering condolences to their loved ones

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum in Dallas, Friday, May 4, 2018. Sue Ogrocki/AP Authorities are searching for the shooter who killed 5 people in a Cleveland, Texas, home on Friday. Gov. Greg Abbott announced a reward…



#gregabbott #dallas #sueogrockiap #cleveland #sanjacinto #abbott #soniaargentinaguzman #julisamolinarivera #josejonathancasarez #danielenriquelaso