Jock Zonfrillo, Chef and ‘MasterChef Australia’ Judge, Dies at 46

Jock Zonfrillo, a celebrated chef and a judge on MasterChef Australia, has died. He was 46. “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday,” said a statement from the Zonfrillo…



