SEVENTEEN Sell Over 4.5 Million Copies Of ‘FML’ Album Worldwide For Record-Breaking Week In Korea

While SEVENTEEN has been historic in their K-pop run as an underdog boy band of 13 members-turned-one of South Korea’s biggest success stories, the group has reached a milestone putting them in their own league. In its first week available, SEVENTEEN’s new EP titled FML: The 10th Mini Album sold…



#seventeen #southkoreas #ep #minialbum #hanteochart #fml #hanteo #bts #pledisentertainment #hanteocharts