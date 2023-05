PEPE’s early success has been undeniable, with many early investors reaping significant profits. PEPE, a meme token based on the popular cartoonish frog Pepe, has seen a meteoric surge in value as the meme coin mania seemingly creeps in again. In the past 24 hours, the token rose by over 85% to…



#meme #memecoinmania #apr182023 #coingecko #pepecoin #followus #twitter #cryptobasic