Willie Nelson Turns 90: Keith Richards Joins Hollywood Bowl Bash

Just call them the Rolling Stoners. You know you are music royalty when Keith Richards shows up to pay his respects. And the Rolling Stones icon was on hand Sunday for the second and final night of Willie Nelson’s epic, 90th birthday concert at the Hollywood Bowl. At 79, Richards was the youngster…



#rollingstoners #keithrichards #rollingstones #willienelson #hollywoodbowl #richards #waylonjennings #wehaditall #billyjoeshavers #hollywood