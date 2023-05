Kadia Goba May 1, 2023, 7:18am EDTpolitics The Republican border bill is in limbo over a crackdown on illegal workers REUTERS/Bryan Woolston The News Before Republicans bring their border bill to the floor next week, they’ll need to agree on one last component: E-Verify. As it stands, the combined…



#kadiagoba #bryanwoolston #news #republicans #hr2 #everify #kevinmccarthy #mexican #dencrenshaw #washingtonexaminer